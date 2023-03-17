China takes US for a ride, sends copies of famed American M16s as 'hunting rifles' to Russia in thousands

New Delhi: As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on, a new report has claimed that Chinese companies, including those connected to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), have been shipping assault rifles, drone parts, and body armour to Russia.

According to a report by Politico, the shipment of weapons to Russia took place between June and December 2022. The report also states that in June, China North Industries Group Corporation Limited shipped CQ-A rifles to the Russian business Tekhkrim. Despite being labelled as “civilian hunting rifles,” it has been claimed that the Chinese paramilitary has used these rifles.

It also claimed that 12 shipments of drone parts and more than 12 tonnes of body armour were sent by Chinese companies to Russian organisations.

The customs data doesn’t reveal that China is supplying a huge amount of weapons to Russia to aid its war effort. But it does reveal that Beijing is supplying Russian companies with previously unreported ‘dual-use’ equipment, which could be used in the Ukraine war, according to Politico.

It also demonstrates that drones and drone parts are still being sent despite promises from at least one company that it would suspend business in Russia and Ukraine to ensure its products did not support the war effort. This is the first confirmation that China is sending rifles and body armour to Russian companies.

The announcement of these shipments coincides with a warning from American and European authorities to Beijing not to aid Russia’s activities in Ukraine. Western officials have said in recent weeks that China is considering arming the Russian military, a move that could change the nature of the fighting there and favour Moscow, reported Politico.

At a time when Russia is in desperate need of supplies, officials are also concerned that some of the dual-use material could be used by Russia to equip reinforcements being sent to Ukraine.

With inputs from agencies

