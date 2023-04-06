China starts 3-day inspection of ships in Taiwan Strait, Taipei to resist

New Delhi: China’s Fujian maritime safety administration has begun a three-day special joint patrol and inspection operation in the centre and northern areas of the Taiwan Strait that involves attempts to board ships, according to Reuters.

The action comes as tensions between China and Taiwan are rising. On Wednesday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California. This made McCarthy the most senior US figure to meet a Taiwanese leader on American soil in decades.

The operation included “on-site inspections” of direct cargo ships and construction vessels on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, according to the maritime safety authority in the province in southeast China, on Wednesday.

According to the Reuters report, this was done “to ensure the safety of vessel navigation and ensure the safe and orderly operation of key projects on water.”

The Maritime and Ports Bureau of Taiwan’s Transport Ministry stated in a statement late on Wednesday that it has strongly protested the action to China.

It claimed to have informed the appropriate shipping operators that they should resist any such requests from China and quickly alert Taiwan’s coast guard to provide support if they come across such requests.

“If the mainland side insists on taking one-sided actions, it will create obstacles to normal exchanges between the two sides. We will be forced to take corresponding measures,” it added, as reported by Reuters.

The Pingtan Taiwan direct container route, the “small three links” passenger route, the Taiwan Strait vessel usual route, the densely populated areas of commercial and fishing vessels, and places where illicit sand mining is frequently practised are all included in the operation’s coverage areas.

Boat travel between Taiwan’s Kinmen and Matsu islands, which are located next to China and Chinese towns, is referred to as the “small three links” passenger route.

In the central and northern portions of the Taiwan Strait during the next two days, the fleet, a joint special operation with the East China Sea Rescue Bureau and the East China Sea Navigation Support Center, will continue to conduct cruise inspections.

With inputs from agencies

