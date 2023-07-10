China: Stabbing rampage at kindergarten claims six lives, three children among dead

Tragedy struck a kindergarten in the southeastern province of Guangdong, China, as a stabbing attack resulted in the deaths of six individuals, with one person sustaining injuries.

The local police in Lianjiang have apprehended a 25-year-old man named Wu and are currently investigating the incident.

The victims, identified as a teacher, two parents, and three students, fell victim to the attack at approximately 7:40 a.m. local time, according to a spokesperson from the city government.

Law enforcement officials have categorised the incident as a deliberate assault, and an unverified video circulating on social media purportedly shows two of the victims lying on the street, surrounded by a pool of blood.

A witness, speaking to Dafeng News, revealed that the suspect’s child had previously been involved in a collision with the vehicle belonging to one of the individuals who tragically lost their lives during the incident. However, this claim remains unconfirmed.

Chinese netizens took to Weibo, a popular social media platform, to express their outrage and engage in a heartfelt discussion about the incident.

The tragedy quickly became one of the most widely discussed topics on Monday afternoon.

In recent years, China has witnessed a series of knife attacks in schools, as the government strictly regulates access to firearms.

In August of the previous year, a 48-year-old man entered a kindergarten in the southeastern province of Jianxi, claiming the lives of three individuals and injuring six others.

Similarly, in 2021, two children were killed, and 16 others were wounded in a knife attack at a kindergarten in southern China.