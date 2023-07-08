China sends warships and jets near Taiwan during Yellen's Beijing visit

China has deployed an impressive fleet of 13 aircraft and six vessels in the airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan, coinciding with the high-profile visit of United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Beijing.

Taiwan’s defence ministry said it was monitoring the situation and land-based missile systems were ready to respond.

With tensions running high, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry remains steadfast in its surveillance efforts from the air, sea, and land, preparing to retaliate with formidable land-based missile systems.

The latest breach of the de facto border in the Taiwan Strait has seen four Chinese aircraft, including SU-30 fighters and a BZK-005 reconnaissance plane, intruding into Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone.

U.S. support for the self-governing island republic that split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949 remains a major irritant in relations with Beijing.

Shortly before Yellen’s arrival, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater on Thursday. Its area of operations directly faces the island across the Taiwan Strait.

Addressing commanders at the Jiangsu province headquarters, Xi “stressed efforts to … break new ground for theatre command development and war preparedness,” state media reported.

He called for “enhancing the planning of war and combat … and stepping up training under real combat conditions to raise the forces’ capabilities to fight and win,” the reports said.

The PLA, the world’s largest standing armed force, serves as the military wing of the Communist Party and is overseen by a committee headed by Xi.

Beijing also objects vigorously to United States military support for Taiwan, and lashed out Wednesday at an upcoming $440 million sale of cannon shells and other equipment, accusing the U.S. of turning Taiwan into a powder keg.

Yellen is not expected to meet with Xi during her visit.

