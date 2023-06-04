China seeks dialogue over confrontation, Defence Minister Li Shangfu tells security meet

Although his nation prefers negotiation over conflict, Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu claimed on Saturday that a Cold War mentality was resurfacing in the Asia-Pacific area.

Speaking at Asia’s premier security meeting, the Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore, Li made veiled jabs at the US, accusing “some countries” of escalating an arms race and purposefully meddling in the domestic affairs of other nations.

“A Cold War mentality is now resurgent, greatly increasing security risks,” he said. “Mutual respect should prevail over bullying and hegemony.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin rebuked China in a speech at the security meeting on Saturday for refusing to hold military talks, leaving the superpowers deadlocked over democratically ruled Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Ties between Washington and Beijing are strained over a range of issues, including Taiwan, the South China Sea and President Joe Biden’s restrictions on semiconductor chip exports.

Li, sanctioned by the United States in 2018 over weapons purchases from Russia, shook hands with Austin at a dinner on Friday but the two have not had a deeper discussion, despite repeated US demands for more military exchanges.

Speaking privately on the sidelines of the conference, two Chinese military officers said that Beijing wanted clear signs from Washington of a less confrontational approach in Asia – including the dropping of sanctions against Li – before military-to-military talks could resume.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.