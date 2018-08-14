You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

China says will conduct 'comprehensive assessment' of U.S. defence policy bill

World Reuters Aug 14, 2018 07:06:47 IST

China says will conduct 'comprehensive assessment' of U.S. defence policy bill

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the contents of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

In a statement on its website, the ministry said that the U.S. should treat investors with objectivity and fairness.

The bill, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, authorises military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE Corp <000063.SZ> and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 07:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores