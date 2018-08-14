China says will conduct 'comprehensive assessment' of U.S. defence policy bill

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday that it would conduct a comprehensive assessment of the contents of the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

In a statement on its website, the ministry said that the U.S. should treat investors with objectivity and fairness.

The bill, signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, authorises military spending and includes watered-down controls on U.S. government contracts with China's ZTE Corp <000063.SZ> and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd .

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

