China says US trying to 'deprive' it of developmental rights in tech row

New Delhi: The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said that the US is trying to deprive it of developmental rights and perpetuate its own hegemony.

The remarks were made by Spokesperson Mao Ning, which came as a response to a question on TikTok being potentially a target in an upcoming US bill banning some foreign technology, reported Reuters.

On Sunday, US Senator Mark Warner said that America would be introducing bipartisan legislation this week aimed at letting the government “ban or prohibit” foreign technology products such as Chinese-owned TikTok, according to ANI.

Warner said that he and Senator John Thune will introduce the bill, adding, “I’ve got a broad Bipartisan bill that I’m launching with my friend John Thune will be the Republican lead where we’re going to say, in terms of foreign technology coming into America, we’ve got to have a systemic approach to make sure that we can ban or prohibit it when necessary.”

In an interview with Fox News, Warner said, “We have never had a potential adversary like China. So this week, I’m introducing bipartisan legislation to protect our national security against a wide range of foreign tech threats.”

Warner said that TikTok would be “one of the potentials” for review under the bill.

The bill comes at a time when TikTok is under intensifying pressure over concerns that data about US users could end up in the hands of the Chinese government.

With inputs from agencies

