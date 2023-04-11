China reports first death from H3N8 bird flu

Beijing: A woman in southern China who recently tested positive for H3N8 bird flu has died, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Monday.

WHO confirmed that the woman who tested positive for H3N8 avian influenza in southern China was hospitalized due to severe pneumonia and passed away.

The Guangdong Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on March 26 that a 56-year-old woman from Zhongshan City was infected with H3N8 bird flu but it did not provide further details of her condition.

The woman had several pre-existing health conditions, including multiple myeloma, WHO said.

“The case was detected through the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) surveillance system. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting,” WHO said in the update.

Avian influenza refers to “influenza caused by viruses adapted to birds”. Most avian influenza viruses do not infect humans, however, some, such as A(H5N1) and A(H7N9), have caused serious infections in people. The new case in China is only the third confirmed case in humans and the first in an adult.

H3N8 viruses were first detected in wild birds in the 1960s and have been detected in other animals.

Avian influenza H3N8 viruses have been sporadically detected in poultry in China and some have been found to be genetically closely related to the human cases reported in 2022.

