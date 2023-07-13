China renews call for US to lift sanctions ahead of planned visit by US Commerce Secretary

China repeated its request on Thursday for the United States to ease “unilateral” sanctions against Chinese firms, ahead of a planned visit by US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The United States has placed penalties on Chinese enterprises engaging in what the US refers to be forced labour in the far western region of Xinjiang. China has always refuted the allegations.

“The US has seriously damaged Chinese companies’ interests,” China’s commerce ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

“China is firmly opposed to it, and urges the US side to immediately stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese firms and lift its unilateral sanctions against them,” Shu said.

When asked about a possible visit by Raimondo, Shu said: “China is open to such a visit and is in communication with the US over the matter.”

“China will remain committed to addressing economic and trade concerns through communication and dialogue while promoting constructive and practical cooperation,” Shu said.

Raimondo stated in March that the Biden administration was exploring a pilot initiative to handle the dangers associated with Chinese investment.

In response to its significant worries about sanctions, China’s finance ministry demanded that the US “lift bans on Xinjiang-related products” and take “practical actions” on Monday.

The ministry remark followed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent visit to Beijing, which produced no breakthrough but was characterised as “productive” by all parties.

The two nations agreed to maintain economic routes open.