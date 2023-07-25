China removes 'missing' Foreign Minister Qin Gang, gives charge to Wang Yi

Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang, who has not been seen in public for over a month, was removed from his post on Tuesday.

According to a report by state broadcaster CCTV, Wang Yi, the diplomat who serves as President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy aide, has replaced Gang as the new foreign minister.

The decision to sack Qin Gang was made at a special session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Qin Gang went MIA in June. His disappearance triggered large-scale public discussions that eventually evolved into one of the biggest crises for Xi Jinping.

According to South China Morning Post, Qin was removed from office on the basis of rules mentioned in the Organic Law of the National People’s Congress that empowers the Standing Committee to appoint or remove officials.

Meanwhile, Qin was last seen in public on June 25 during a public meeting with senior diplomats of Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

What all did Qin Gang miss during his disappearance?

During his month-long disappearance, Qin missed some key international gatherings like a meeting with former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in Beijing. He was also absent when US climate envoy John Kerry visited China and was instead received by Wang Yi.

He also missed an event of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Jakarta.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed that Qin was unable to attend the event due to health issues.

This is a developing story. Refresh for more updates.