China preparing to invade Taiwan? THIS video suggests so

The video was also released by the Eastern Theatre Command which is based on China's eastern coast and has responsibility for Taiwan strait

Last Updated:August 18, 2023 15:31:04 IST
A propaganda video has been released by the Chinese Army showing soldiers prepping up for conflict. The clip appears to have been shot at Taiwan strait.

Published on the Eastern Theatre Command’s Official WeChat account, the one-and-a-half-minute video, titled, “Reading the Strait”, shows soldiers doing press-ups under crashing waves in combat gear, a tank battalion driving into the sunset and troops running up sandy shores past anti-landing barricades, akin to those that of Taiwan’s coast.

However, neither the video not the post on WeChat have anywhere mentioned Taiwan directly.

The Eastern Theatre Command, which is a division of the People’s Liberation Army, has also released the video.

WATCH the video here

The Eastern Theatre Command is based on China’s eastern coast and has responsibility for Taiwan strait. It also periodically conducts drills around the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing has for long been claiming as part of its territory.

The video was shared alongwith a post that read that the Eastern Command soldiers were “ready to fight all the time, ready to fight at any time”.

The video has a ballad running along with lyrics such as “go over the city gate and the high wall and take the freest way”, “don’t be afraid” and “we turned over the mountain to meet the sunset”.

The post on WeChat also had a poem with similar lines. “You, no matter how dark it is, don’t be afraid. Fireflies and moonlight as the guiding light, we ride the wind with our dreams, chase and win the warmest years,” the poem concludes.

Chinese president Xi Jinping, in July, toured the command’s headquarters in Nanjing and urged the military to improve its war readiness. He also praised the “significant contributions” of the command in safeguarding China’s territorial integrity.

Published on: August 18, 2023 15:31:04 IST

