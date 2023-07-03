‘China preparing for war while Biden govt busy prioritising gender pronoun classes’: Nikki Haley

Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Sunday raised concerns about the threat posed by China and its military build-up. Haley further suggested that Beijing ‘has been preparing for war’ with the US for decades.

Her comments came as she slammed the current Democratic-ruled government for not doing enough while China prepares itself. Haley said that the government has been complacent and busy with ‘taking gender pronoun classes.’

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN said, “If you look at the military situation, they now have the largest naval fleet in the world.”

She explained, “They have 340 ships, we have 293. They’re going to have 400 in two years, we won’t even have 350 in two decades. They have started developing hypersonic missiles. We’re just now getting started.”

Haley noted that China is making military advancements as the US defence is prioritising “woke culture” in the military.

“They are modernizing their military, our military’s taking gender pronoun classes,” she said.

The Republican presidential hopeful further said that China’s military is ahead of the US in terms of cyber, artificial intelligence and space.

Chinese Military ‘stronger’ at the end of Trump’s era

Acknowledging Donald Trump’s own shortcomings in dealing with the China issue, Haley said, “China was military stronger – militarily stronger – when President Trump left office than when he entered. That’s bad. But Joe Biden’s record is much worse.”

Claiming that the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) “endgame is near”, Haley said that America’s policy on China needs a “series of fundamental shifts.”

“The Communist Party’s endgame is clear. China is preparing its people for war. President Xi has openly said it. We should take him at his word and act accordingly,” she added.

Haley’s proposal on dealing with China’s threat

Last week, Nikki Haley also made a number of specific proposals, saying that China is “much more than a mere ‘competitor’.”

She said that Congress must put a permanent end to trade relations until the flow of fentanyl into the US ends.

The US should stop funding universities that also operate on Chinese money. “Universities must choose, you either take Chinese money or you take American money, but the days of taking both are over. It shouldn’t be a hard decision.”

