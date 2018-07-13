Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

China pledges to boost cooperation with BRICS countries as trade tensions with US intensify

World Agence France-Presse Jul 13, 2018 19:35:34 IST

Beijing: China pledged Friday to boost cooperation with fellow BRICS countries in response to soaring frictions with the US, as it seeks to cultivate alliances to help it weather a bruising trade war.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

China will enhance coordination on macroeconomic policies with fellow BRICS members Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa in response to the "challenges posed by the changing policies of certain developed countries," said assistant foreign minister Zhang Jun.

The comment was an oblique reference to US president Donald Trump's decision to plunge the US and China into a tit-for-tat trade war by imposing tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods – and threatening to up the ante with $200 billion more.

While the US has "no respect for rules of international law," the BRICS countries all shared a clear stance towards global markets, Zhang said, echoing Beijing's oft-stated position that China – which the US and others have accused of having a mercantile, protectionist trade policy – is a guardian of free trade.

"We all firmly support multilateralism and the multilateral trade regime," he said. "We all oppose unilateralism and trade protectionism."

The comments come as Beijing has instructed companies to look for imports beyond the US, seeking closer trade ties in Europe and elsewhere to offset potential losses from American tariffs.

President Xi Jinping will attend the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa from 25 to 27 July.

Meanwhile, Trump has picked fights with key US allies such as Canada, sparking fears of an all-out global trade war.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 19:35 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores