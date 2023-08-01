China pledges military support to Zimbabwe as it looks to boost presence in Africa

Amidst growing friendship between China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF), a Chinese official has expressed China’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s military.

While speaking at the PLA’s 96th Anniversary Celebration in Harare, the Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy, Colonel Yonglong Zhu, reaffirmed China’s enduring friendship with Zimbabwe and assured the PLA’s continued support as a reliable partner to the Zimbabwe Defense Forces.

He also highlighted the long-standing bond between the two countries, dating back to the 1960s, and emphasised the recent strengthening of their relationship through friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

He said, “The traditional friendship between the People’s Liberation Army and Zimbabwe Defense Forces was fostered by the founding fathers of the two countries in the 1960s and has always been cherished and constantly promoted by the two sides over the past decades,” reported The Eurasian Times..

Despite concerns over China’s military expansion in Africa, particularly amid uncertainties caused by the ongoing Ukraine war, Zimbabwe seems to be aligning with China, and it has also applied to join the BRICS New Development Bank, where China is also a member.

China’s potential military expansion in Africa raises concerns about acquiring basing rights through economic investments and security agreements, as seen in examples such as the Chinese military base in Djibouti and alleged investments in other countries.

