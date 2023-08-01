World

China pledges military support to Zimbabwe as it looks to boost presence in Africa

While speaking at the PLA’s 96th Anniversary Celebration in Harare, the Defense Attaché of the Chinese Embassy, Colonel Yonglong Zhu, reaffirmed China's enduring friendship with Zimbabwe

FP Staff Last Updated:August 01, 2023 13:59:51 IST
File image of Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Amidst growing friendship between China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Zimbabwe Defense Forces (ZDF), a Chinese official has expressed China’s commitment to supporting Zimbabwe’s military.

He also highlighted the long-standing bond between the two countries, dating back to the 1960s, and emphasised the recent strengthening of their relationship through friendly exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

