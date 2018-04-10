China-Pakistan relations must for regional peace and stability, says President Xi Jinping

Beijing: China-Pakistan relations should be a pillar for regional peace and stability, Chinese president Xi Jinping said on Tuesday at a meeting with Pakistani prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Boao Forum for Asia annual conference.

The ties between the two countries should become a model for good-neighbourly relationship and international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, Xi was quoted by Xinhua as saying.

"The China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has made outstanding progress since I visited Pakistan in 2015," Xi said.

The international and regional situation was undergoing profound and complex changes, which makes it more important for the two countries to consolidate the all-weather friendship and deepen strategic cooperation, the President said.

China was willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan to push bilateral ties to a higher level and build a more closely-knitted community with a shared future between the two countries, Xi said.

Xi called for efforts from both sides to advance the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and ensure the sound planning and implementation of cooperation projects involving infrastructure construction, such as the Gwadar Port as well as energy and industrial parks.

What China most wanted to see was stable development and prosperity in Pakistan, Xi said.

China firmly supports Pakistan in its efforts to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate rights and interests, he said.

China opposes interference from any country in Pakistan's internal affairs and firmly supports Pakistan in maintaining its national unity and the fight against terrorism, the President said.

Abbasi said China and Pakistan were "iron friends" who always support each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns.

Hailing CPEC's important role in the development of both countries and the region, he expressed Pakistan's willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in finance, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and human resources.