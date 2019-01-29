China opposes US sanctions on Venezuela's State-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA, says 'external interference will only complicate situation'

Beijing: China warned on Tuesday that US sanctions against Venezuela's state oil company will hurt the livelihoods of ordinary people and complicate the situation in the crisis-hit country.

The sanctions announced on Monday hit Petroleos de Venezuela, SA, or PDVSA just as embattled President Nicolas Maduro faces a challenge from opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has won the backing of the United States and other Western nations.

"We oppose unilateral sanctions," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

"Historical experience has proved that external interference or sanctions will only complicate the situation and will not help solve practical problems," Geng said.

The sanctions "will lead to a deterioration of the people's livelihoods in Venezuela, and (those who imposed them) should be responsible for the serious consequences," he said.

China is a key financial back of the Venezuelan government. Asked on Tuesday whether China still recognises Maduro as president, Geng repeated that Beijing sent a special representative to his inauguration earlier this month.

Russia has also refused to turn its back on Maduro, slamming the sanctions as "illegal".

