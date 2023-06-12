'China military funded Wuhan scientists to create, cover-up Covid virus'

A new claim has surfaced which says that scientists in the Chinese city of Wuhan were instrumental in working alongside the country’s military to combine the world’s most fatal viruses when the COVID pandemic began.

A latest report doing the rounds states that Chinese scientists were running the secret project at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The revelations came while investigators were examining intercepted communications and scientific research.

No information since it was covert operation with military

A report by The Sunday Times claimed that US investigators believe that one of the reasons there has been no published information on the work is because it was done in collaboration with Chinese military researchers.

The report claimed to have examined hundreds of documents which included confidential reports, scientific papers and correspondence which brought to light the fact that Wuhan was engaged in several risky experiments of the coronaviruses it had collected from bat caves in southern China.

Lab leak theory

While originally it was believed that the coronavirus outbreak was a natural phenomenon, the lab leak theory has gained credibility in recent years with even the FBI backing it.

As per various reports, the COVID-19 originated at Wuhan city of China in early December 2019, going on to rapidly spread with confirmed cases in almost every country across the world, turning into one of the biggest pandemics in history.

New type of virus

As per The Sunday Times report, the Wuhan lab stopped making its findings public in 2016, after researchers discovered a new type of coronavirus in a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province where people had died from symptoms that were akin to that of Sars. However, fatalities were not reported.

In an interaction with the newspaper, an investigator told that around that time the trail of papers started to go dark, and they believe that is when the classified programmed kicked in. According to the investigator, “the reason Mojiang was covered up was due to military secrecy related to [the army’s] pursuit of dual-use capabilities in virological biological weapons and vaccines.”

US investigators are of the opinion that the classified programmed was made to make the mineshaft viruses more infectious to humans and may have led to the creation of COVID-19.

