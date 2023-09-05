China may never recover from COVID-19 blow, won’t become biggest economy before mid 2040s

China may never be able to get over the blow it was dealt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the virus emerged in the country and rapidly spread out to the world, China was poised to take over the United States as the biggest economy by the early 2030s. But now it won’t make the mark as late as the mid-2040s, and that too by a small margin.

China’s gross domestic product will take until the mid-2040s to exceed that of the US by “only a small margin” before again “falling behind”, according to a new Bloomberg Economics research.

“China is down-shifting onto a slower growth path sooner than we expected,” said the research note.

The post-Covid rebound has run out of steam, reflecting a deepening property slump and fading confidence in Beijing’s management of the economy. Weak confidence risks becoming entrenched — resulting in an enduring drag on growth potential.”

China’s economy is now ballparked to be slowing to 3.5 per cent in 2030 and 1 per cent in 2050 against the earlier projections of 4.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent respectively.

Last year saw China’s slowest growth rates in decades at 3 per cent as the country reeled through a crippling zero-Covid policy and a real-estate crisis.

Late last year China decided to chuck the strict pandemic control policy, expecting an economic bounce back. However, the recovery doesn’t seem to be going as well as expected; Exports have fallen and the real estate woe has only grown.

Economists forecast the Chinese economy to grow less than 5 per cent by 2024.

Plateauing China

The West, keenly observing the declining arc of the Chinese economy is now recalibrating how to play with a plateauing, if not weakening, China.

Besides the economy, the population in the world’s most populous country until very recently is also dropping. It recorded its first dip since the 1960s last year. This has led to concerns over the weakening of the country’s productivity potential.

Routine crackdowns on dissidents at home and growing friction with the US over Taiwan and the South China Sea have made the situation worse.

China’s competitor for the top spot, the US on the contrary looks much better than what the economists expected just a few months ago; a Strong labour market, sturdy consumer spending, and moderating inflation have kept the recession woe at bay for now.

The US economy is expected to grow at 1.7 per cent in 2022-2023, with long-term forecasts showing a gradual drifting down to 1.5 per cent by 2050.