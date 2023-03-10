A man in China has become a social media sensation after a video of him trying to teach his wife to breastfeed went viral. The unidentified man from southeast China’s Fujian province has left the internet in splits after he was recorded giving lessons to his wife on how to breastfeed their one-month-old baby. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the video was shot by the wife, and uploaded on social media, after which it soon grabbed attention. In the clip, the woman can be seen relaxing at her home, while her husband demonstrates the correct way to hold their baby and breastfeed the infant.

“Why do you always move our child in a clockwise direction? Why don’t you hold it still? I’m asking you now. Don’t laugh!” the husband can be seen muttering in the clip. In the background, one can hear the woman laughing at her husband’s antics.

The woman told the South China Morning Post that she initially had issues in producing enough breast milk, so she used to rely on baby formula to feed her infant. Another reason for her reliance on baby formula was that her baby was too small and could not latch on for feeding. Her husband tried to look up unique solutions to the problem on the internet.

While browsing for ways to feed their child, the man started believing that his wife’s method of holding the baby was the reason that it would not breastfeed properly. So, taking things into his hands, he decided to demonstrate to her what he believed was the best way to hold a baby and breastfeed it.

The video of his lesson went viral, with many people left in splits by the couple’s antics. Users commented on the man’s serious demeanour while explaining how to breastfeed the baby. Others found the video relatable.

The woman who shot the video seemed to be similarly amused by her husband’s antics. “I feel it’s very funny. A man teaches a woman about breastfeeding. If he could do it alone, he wouldn’t need me to do it anymore,” she told the South China Morning Post.

