China likely to witness multiple typhoons in August: Report

Due to heavy rains, many regions in northern and southern China will encounter a significant risk of flooding in August, Global times reported.

The country is bracing for the impact of two or three typhoons expected to make landfall. Recently, Typhoon Doksuri has battered Beijing and neighboring Hebei Province, leading to severe flooding that claimed 20 lives as of Tuesday.

As reported by Global Times, in the Chinese capital Beijing, heavy rainstorms and flooding have resulted in the loss of 11 lives, which includes two individuals who sacrificed their lives while on duty. Additionally, as of Tuesday evening, 13 people remain missing due to the ongoing disaster.

The joint statement issued by the National Commission for Disaster Reduction under the Ministry of Civil Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Management, and other related departments, stated that the northern parts of the Yangtze River are likely to suffer from periodic high temperatures and drought parts of Fujian, Hubei, Chongqing and Sichuan provinces will face a high risk of geological disasters and some parts of the southwestern parts of the country and Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are at high risk of experiencing forest fires, reported Global Times.

The eastern part of North China, Northeast China, the western and southern parts of South China and the southern part of China’s southwestern regions are expected to witness above-average rainfall and higher risk of natural disasters such as mountain flooding, urban waterlogging, farmland waterlogging, wind or hail.

Moreover, the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, Poyang Lake, the upper reaches of the Yellow River and Songhua River are likely to witness flooding above designated warning levels. However, regional storms and floods may hit waterways across Huaihe, Taihu Lake, the Zhujiang River, and the rivers on Hainan Island.

Additionally, there will be four to six typhoons expected in the Northwest Pacific and the South China Sea. Two to three typhoons are likely to make landfall or influence weather systems across the country, Global Times reported.

The Chinese authorities warned the people about geological disaster risks in North China, Northeast China, the southeastern part of Northwest China and East China in August due to the impact of typhoons and rainstorms.

Furthermore, they have also warned of forest fires in some parts of Sichuan, Chongqing and Xinjiang, according to Global Times.

With inputs from ANI