You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

China lends Tibet aid to increase green cover; $171 mn spent to conserve one-third of the country

World PTI Jun 05, 2018 18:31:40 IST

Beijing: China spent more than 1.1 billion yuan ($171 million) on ecological conservation projects in Tibet in 2017, the regional environmental bureau said on Tuesday.

The projects range from grassland, wetland and wildlife protection to the construction of nature reserves and afforestation.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

In 2009, China introduced a 23-year plan with a total spending of 15.5 billion yuan to boost ecological conservation in the region. Statistics showed that in 2017, Tibet had 47 nature reserves covering 412,200 square kilometres or more than one-third of the region's total territory, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Zhang Tianhua, deputy head of the regional environmental bureau, said the region has set up a special committee for monitoring the environment in Tibet and cracking down on illegal activities in the nature reserves.

Over the past five years, more than 60 regulations on ecological protection have been introduced in Tibet. Authorities investigated nearly 1,000 cases of environmental breaches, the report said.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 18:31 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores