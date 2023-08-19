China launches military exercises around Taiwan as 'stern warning'

China on Saturday initiated military exercises around Taiwan, citing them as a “strong warning” following their expression of displeasure regarding a layover made by Taiwan’s Vice President, William Lai, in the United States.

Lai, who is the leading contender for Taiwan’s upcoming presidential elections in January, returned from the United States on Friday. During his visit, he made official layovers while en route to and from Paraguay, during which he delivered speeches.

China considers Taiwan, a nation with a democratic government, to be an integral part of its territory, despite the vehement opposition from Taiwan’s own government.

The Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, responsible for the region surrounding Taiwan, conveyed in a concise statement that it was conducting joint patrols involving naval and air combat readiness exercises around the island, reported Reuters.

It said it was also holding joint exercises and training of naval and air forces, focussing on subjects such as ship-aircraft coordination and seizing control, to test the forces’ “actual combat capabilities”.

“This is a serious warning against Taiwan independence separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke,” it said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry strongly condemned the drills, saying it will dispatch appropriate forces to respond and has the ability, determination, and confidence to ensure national security.

“The launch of the military exercise this time not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights (China’s) militaristic mentality,” the ministry said in a statement.

The extent of Saturday’s manoeuvres was not immediately clear.

Regional defence attaches and analysts were scrutinising the scale and intensity of the operations, seeking to gauge them against intensive Chinese war games in August 2022 and April this year.

After the then-speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, visited Taipei last year, China’s military fired missiles over Taiwan, some landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and staged naval drills around the island in what Taiwanese officials described as preparations for a full invasion.

The April drills, after President Tsai Ing-wen met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on a stopover in California, were smaller but involved full combat exercises by China’s two aircraft carriers, some off the island’s Pacific coast.

Taiwanese officials had said China was likely to conduct military exercises this week near the island, using Lai’s US stopovers as a pretext to intimidate voters ahead of next year’s presidential election and make them “fear war”.

China has a particular dislike of Lai for his previous comments that he was a “practical worker for Taiwan independence”. On the campaign trail, however, he has pledged to keep the status quo and repeatedly offered talks with Beijing.

With inputs from agencies