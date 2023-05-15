China jails 78-year-old American for life on espionage charges

As the world’s No 2 economy prioritises eliminating national security risks, China has sentenced a 78-year-old American passport holder to life on spying charges.

John Shing-wan Leung, 78, was arrested in April 2021 by the National Security Bureau in Suzhou, a city neighbouring Shanghai in eastern China, a South China Morning Post report said citing the city’s Intermediate People’s Court.

Leung, an American passport holder and Hong Kong permanent resident, “was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life”, said the statement.

Suzhou authorities “took compulsory measures according to the law” against Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when exactly he was taken into custody.

China updated its anti-espionage legislation last month to expand the definition of spying to ban the transfer of any information related to national security, including cyberattacks.

Under the law, espionage conviction that threatens national security could lead to a jail sentence from 10 years to life.

With inputs from agencies

