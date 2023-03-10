China doesn’t want war but determined to bring Taiwan under its control, says US intelligence chief

New Delhi: The US Director of National Intelligence on Thursday said that China doesn’t want a military conflict over Taiwan but was determined to bring the East Asian country under its control.

During a House Intelligence Committee’s annual briefing, US spy chief Avril Haines said, “Xi Jinping has made it quite clear that something has to happen. Beijing would prefer to use peaceful means, but it is utterly committed to unification”.

Haines said that if war does break out, it would have enormous economic implications.

This is especially true if Taiwan’s semiconductor production is disrupted as Taiwan’s microchips can be found in almost every sector in the world.

“The chips that come out of Taiwan are present in virtually every category of electronic devices around the world,” she said.

When asked about President Joe Biden’s repeated comments about America’s commitment to defend Taiwan, Haines said that there has been no change in US policy. However, she added that Biden’s comments should make it “clear to the Chinese what our position is”.

The remarks by top intelligence officials such as Haines highlight how seriously the threat of China is seen in Washington.

Meanwhile, Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who also testified at the same hearing, said that President Xi Jinping has been “sobered” by US and allied support for Ukraine in response to Russia’s invasion a year ago.

“That’s something that President Xi has to weigh as he comes out of Zero COVID, tries to restore Chinese economic growth, tries to engage with the rest of the global economy,” Burns said.

But Burns said he would “never underestimate the ambitions of the current Chinese leadership in that regard or their determination” to achieve reunification with Taiwan.

US wooing Pacific island nations

The Biden administration is proposing to spend billions to woo Pacific island nations, to keep three of those countries in the US orbit.

Biden’s proposed federal budget released on Thursday includes more than US$7.1 billion ($10.7 billion) in funding for the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau. The money is included in the $US63.1 billion request for the State Department and the US Agency for International Development.

It’s unclear if Congress would approve such aid. The overall budget proposal faces certain opposition in the Republican-led House and some Republicans are pushing for severe foreign aid cuts as they look to slash federal spending.

But members of Congress have shown rare bipartisan unity on countering China, offering the prospect that the Pacific Island aid could be seen more favourably.

With inputs from agencies

