China decries US tariffs, requests equal treatment for its firms

When he met with U.S. trade Secretary Gina Raimondo this week, China’s trade minister demanded that Chinese businesses operating in the U.S. be given “equal treatment” and referred to U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods as “discriminatory.”

After speaking with top Chinese officials, including trade minister Wang Wentao, during her four-day visit to Beijing, Raimondo said she was “leaving with some optimism,” even though she had not anticipated any advances.

Formerly the two greatest trading partners in the world, China and the United States are now trading more with Southeast Asia and nearby countries Canada and Mexico, respectively, despite the fact that both governments openly oppose decoupling.

During the first term of the Trump administration, a trade war broke out between Beijing and Washington. Since then, the transfer of advanced semiconductors and the manufacturing equipment to China has been limited due to security concerns, according to US President Joe Biden and certain US allies.

“China demands the U.S. give equal treatment to Chinese enterprises investing in the U.S. in terms of market access, regulatory enforcement, public procurement and policy support,” Shu Jueting, a commerce ministry spokesperson, said.

“China expressed serious concerns concerning the U.S.’ distriminatory (Section) 301 tariffs,” she added.

The commerce secretary was the most recent member of the Biden administration to travel to China in an effort to improve relations, notably in the areas of economy and defence, amid worries that tension between the two superpowers could get out of hand.

“We believe that a better way to de-risk is to bring China-U.S. economic and trade relations back to a stage of sound and steady development,” Shu said.

Wang and Raimondo have made a yearly meeting commitment.

