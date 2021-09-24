China declares all cryptocurrency transactions illegal to curb unofficial use of digital money
Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes
Beijing: China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money.
Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going on or the state-run financial system might be indirectly exposed to risks.
Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes.
“Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial activities and are strictly prohibited,” the People’s Bank of China said on its website.
Promoters of cryptocurrencies say they allow anonymity and flexibility, but Chinese regulators worry they might weaken the ruling Communist Party’s control over the financial system and say they might help to conceal criminal activity.
The People’s Bank of China is developing an electronic version of the country’s yuan for cashless transactions that can be tracked and controlled by Beijing.
also read
Boris Johnson likely to meet Joe Biden on sidelines of UNGA
Johnson is expected to hold bilateral talks with Biden during his four-day trip to the US for the UNGA, and the prime minister will try to mend relations with Washington
World Bank cancels business report after investigation reveals Chinese data alteration
Staff members changed data on China to improve its ranking under pressure from the office of then-World Bank President Jim Yong Kim and from then-Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva and one of her advisers
At least 9 killed, 6 missing after boat overturns in China's Guizhou province
The accident occurred on Saturday at 4:50 pm local time in Zangke River in Zangke township in the city of Liupanshui