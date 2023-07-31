China curbs exports of drone-related equipment amid US tech tension
China placed export restrictions on some drone-related equipment on Monday, claiming that it was doing so to protect “national security and interests” in the face of rising tensions with the United States over technological access.
The Commerce Ministry announced that limits on some drone engines, lasers, communication devices, and anti-drone systems would go into force on September 1.
A ministry official said in a statement that the regulations would also apply to select consumer drones and that no civilian drones may be shipped for military use.
“China’s modest expansion of the scope of its drone control this time is an important measure to demonstrate our stance as a responsible major country, to implement global security initiatives, and maintain world peace,” the unidentified spokesperson said.
According to the spokeswoman, authorities have informed the necessary nations and areas.
China has a significant drone manufacturing sector and exports to many countries, including the United States.
According to U.S. politicians, DJI, a Chinese corporation, manufactures more than 50% of the drones sold in the country and is the most often utilised drone by public safety organisations.
An inquiry about how the export restrictions would effect DJI was not immediately answered by the company.
The U.S. and Western media, according to China’s commerce ministry, have been circulating “unfounded accusations” that the country is sending drones to the Ukrainian conflict. The ministry added that the stories are an effort to “smear” Chinese companies and that China would continue to tighten export restrictions on drones.
The export restrictions for drones come after China last month put export restrictions on a number of metals widely used in chip manufacturing, in response to American efforts to limit China’s access to critical technologies like chip manufacturing machinery.
