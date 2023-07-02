China complains to France after Chinese tourists hurt in riots

China’s Consular Affairs Office said in a statement on Sunday that the Chinese Consulate General in Marseille filed a complaint with France after a bus transporting a Chinese tour group in the southern city had its windows broken, resulting in minor injuries.

According to the statement, the formal protest from the Consulate General demanded that France guarantee the security of Chinese nationals and their property.

According to state television CCTV, protesters assaulted the bus on Thursday during the unrest that has engulfed French towns in recent days following the police shooting of a teenager of North African heritage. According to the statement from the Consular Office, the Chinese visitors have now departed France.

In view of the riots that have recently ravaged the nation, Chinese people in France or travelling there should “strengthen prevention” and be “more vigilant and cautious,” according to a statement from the Consular office.

After the teenager’s funeral, tens of thousands of police officers were stationed in towns all throughout France. Despite this, there was some unrest in downtown Paris and intermittent fighting in Nice, Strasbourg, and Marseille on Saturday.

