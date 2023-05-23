China building 'new link road' near Niti Pass at LAC

Chinese PLA is reportedly building a new link road which will help in connecting roads along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the central sector opposite Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to a report in Financial Express, China is even building helipads for air connectivity in the region, despite its ongoing three year long standoff with the Indian forces.

The Xi Jinping-led country is focusing on enhancing its air connectivity in the dormant middle sector which is right opposite Uttarakhand, the report quoted sources in the defence and security establishment as saying.

Besides this, China has started building a new link road and helipad at different locations like Poling Jindu and Sarang — just opposite to India’s Niti Pass.

(With inputs from agencies)

