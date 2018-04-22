You are here:
China boat accident: 17 killed after two dragon boats capsize in Taohua River, over 200 people deployed for rescue

World AP Apr 22, 2018 12:23:10 IST

Beijing: Seventeen people were killed after two dragon boats capsized in southern China, authorities said on Sunday.

The boats were practicing on Saturday for a race in the Taohua River in the city of Guilin when the accident happened, said the fire department of the city of Guilin, capital of Guangxi region.
It was not immediately clear what caused the boats to capsize.

Rescuers search for missing boaters on the Taohua River in Guilin in southern China. AP

The fire department said on its official account on the social media site Sina Weibo that search efforts ended late Saturday and 17 people had been confirmed dead. A total of 60 people fell into the water.

The official Xinhua News Agency said eight boats and over 200 people had been deployed to the rescue.

Two organizers of the practice, from the village of Dunmu, were detained, Xinhua said.

China has sought to step up safety surrounding nationwide dragon boat racing during the Duanwu festival, which falls near the summer solstice and commemorates the death of the poet and minister Qu Yuan in the third century BC.


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 12:23 PM

