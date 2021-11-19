China: BBQ restaurant with all-you-can-eat buffet bans man for 'eating too much'
The man, who is only known as Mr. Kang, is a food live-streamer, told Hunan TV that he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet after he binged on their food a number of times.
An all-you-can-eat BBQ restaurant in China blacklisted a man because he consumed too much food in their grill buffet. The man, who is only known as Mr. Kang, is a food live-streamer.
Kang told Hunan TV that he was banned from the Handadi Seafood BBQ Buffet after he binged on their food a number of times. The restaurant is in China's Changsha city.
As per news reports, Kang, ate 1.5 kg of pork trotters on his first visit to the restaurant. On another visit, the gourmand had 3.5 to 4 kg of prawns which jolted the restaurant owner.
According to the restaurant owner, Kang’s visits were putting them at loss. The owner claimed that Kang consumes a whole tray of pork trotters, drinks 20-30 bottles of soy milk, and uses a tray to take all of the prawns. “Every time he comes here, I lose a few hundred yuan," the restaurant owner told Hunan TV.
In view of losses, the restaurant owner has blacklisted all the live-streamers and eating influencers including Kang. This weird incident went viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. Kang’s story has attracted over 360 million views.
Many users showcased their anguish by asking why the restaurant chose the all-you-can-eat buffet model if they could not afford it. As per many users restaurant’s actions was a “breach of contract” between the consumer and the restaurant.
Kang claimed that the restaurant is ‘discriminatory’ against people who can eat plenty. The food live-streamer also asked if it was his fault that he could eat a lot.
The Chinese government had started cracking down on food influencers last year. The move came after Chinese President Xi Jinping appealed to the citizens to ‘fight against food waste’. China has rising concerns over food shortage and food influencers, who through their videos, are encouraging people to eat more.
