China appoints new deputy party secretary in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Communist Party's ruling Central Committee named a new deputy party secretary for Shanghai on Friday, after the previous deputy party secretary Ying Yong was transferred to head Hubei province to lead the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

Liao Guoxun, who is currently a member of the standing committee of the Party in Shanghai, will serve as deputy party secretary in the city, according to state media.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu and Lusha Zhang)

