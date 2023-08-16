China appears to be constructing an airstrip on a disputed South China Sea island

China appears to be constructing an airstrip on an island in the disputed South China Sea. This island, named Triton and situated in the Paracel group, is concurrently claimed by both Vietnam and Taiwan, according to satellite images analysed by The Associated Press.

This development mirrors the ongoing construction endeavours witnessed on seven artificial islands located in the Spratly group, which lies to the east. These islands have previously been outfitted with airstrips, docks, and military installations. However, the current construction on Triton Island seems to be of a somewhat smaller scale in comparison.

China’s territorial claim over the vast majority of the South China Sea remains steadfast, disregarding the opposing assertions of other nations and rejecting an international verdict that invalidated its assertion.

Satellite photos from Planet Labs PBC analysed by the AP show construction on the airstrip first visible in early August. The runway, as currently laid out, would be more than 600 metres (2,000 feet) in length, long enough to accommodate turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

Also visible are large numbers of vehicle tracks running across much of the island, along with what appear to be containers and construction equipment.

Triton is one of the major islands in the Paracel group, which is roughly equidistant from the coast of Vietnam and China’s island province of Hainan.

The US takes no stance on the sovereignty claims, but regularly sends Navy ships on “freedom of navigation operations” near the Chinese-held islands. Triton was the focus of one of those missions in 2018.

China has had a small harbour and buildings on the island for years, along with a helipad and radar arrays. Two large fields on the island sport a star from the Chinese flag and a hammer and sickle representing the ruling Communist Party.

China has refused to provide details of its island construction work other than to say it is aimed at helping global navigation safety. It has rejected accusations that it is militarising the crucial waterway, through which an estimated $5 trillion in trade passes annually, and says it has the right to do as it wishes in its sovereign territory.

China seized full control of the Paracels from Vietnam in a brief 1974 naval conflict.

