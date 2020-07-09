China agrees to let WHO team visit Beijing to investigate origin of COVID-19
Since the outbreak, Beijing has prevented WHO experts from visiting Wuhan which had reported the world's first COVID-19 case in December last year
Beijing: China said on Wednesday that a team of World Health Organisation (WHO) will visit the country to trace the origin of COVID-19.
The disease, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has killed over 5,00,000 people in the world and cases and deaths are increasing by the day.
"After consultation, the Chinese government has agreed that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will send a team of experts to Beijing to trace the origin of COVID-19," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a press briefing.
ANI had reported last week that a WHO team will visit China to trace the origins of coronavirus.
The visit will take place more than six months after the WHO's Country Office in China picked up a statement from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on cases of 'viral pneumonia'.
WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in January about an agreement with China for sending a team of international experts "as soon as possible" to work on increasing the understanding of the outbreak.
Ghebreyesus had talked on 29 January of his agreement with Chinese president Xi Jinping that the organisation would lead a team of international experts to China "as soon as possible" to work with the government on increasing the understanding of the outbreak and to guide global response efforts.
Coronavirus Updates: Navy completes Operation Samudra Setu, repatriates 3,992 Indians from three countries
While five repatriation trips were done by ships to Male in Maldives, two were done by ships to Bandar Abbas in Iran and one to Colombo in Sri Lanka
Confirmed cases cross 9.4 mn globally, with US accounting for over 4.7 mn COVID-19 infections alone; toll surpasses 4.80 lakh
The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours at 177,012. Further, 5,116 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 484,249.
COVID-19 origin: University of Calgary research shows SARS-CoV-2 may have been evolving slowly since 2013
Scientists at the University of Calgary in Canada say that the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) may have been circulating amongst humans since at least 2013, though not the same variant that is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic