China accuses US of undermining peace after American warship USS Barry sails through Taiwan Strait
The self-ruled island of Taiwan has been a long-running source of tension between the US and China. While Washington ended its diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979, it remained as the island's main supplier of arms
Washington: A US warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the American military described as a "routine" passage Wednesday, but enraging China, which claims sovereignty over the island and surrounding seas.
Ties between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated in recent months, over issues including trade and Hong Kong, with the self-ruled island of Taiwan a long-running source of tension.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry passed through the Strait on 14 October, according to a statement by the US Pacific Fleet.
"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement said.
"The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," it added.
Any US Navy operations in the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from the island, provoke a strong response from Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be an inviolable part of its territory.
In an angry riposte, the Chinese People's Liberation Army said it tracked the USS Barry by sea and air "throughout the entire process."
"We warn the US to stop its words and deeds that provoke trouble and disturb the situation in the Taiwan Strait," Eastern Theatre Command spokesman Colonel Zhang Chunhui said.
The island has been governed separately since the end of a civil war in China in 1949.
Taiwan has its own flag, currency, and military, but it is not recognized as an independent nation by the UN.
Washington ended its diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to improve ties with China, but the US remains the island's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier.
The Chinese have threatened to use force if Taipei proclaims independence or if there is foreign intervention.
Beijing views the passage of foreign vessels through the Strait as a violation of its sovereignty.
Washington and many other countries, on the other hand, see the waterway as part of international waters and therefore open to all.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
New Zealand stamps out coronavirus for a second time, lifts restrictions after no new cases in Auckland
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is facing re-election next week, called the reopening a validation of the country’s “go hard, go early” response. However, experts warned that an elimination strategy may not be viable in the absence of a vaccine
China, Russia, Cuba get seats on UN Human Rights Council despite opposition over abysmal records; Saudi Arabia misses out
Human Rights Watch and others said Riyadh continues to target rights defenders and has demonstrated little accountability for past abuses, including Jamal Khashoggi's killing
Vladimir Putin praises Joe Biden's stance on arms control, hedging his bets on US presidential election
The Russian president called Biden's reference to Trump in last week's debate as 'Putin's puppy' a compliment to Russia and claimed it 'actually enhances our prestige'