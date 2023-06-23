A South Korean woman has been accused of killing two of her newborn infants and storing their bodies in her freezer for years.

According to reports, an arrest warrant has been sought by police in court in order to arrest and investigate the woman.

A representative from the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police informed CNN that the woman, in her thirties, admitted to taking the lives of the babies, citing economic difficulties in raising her three other children aged 12, 10, and 8.

The tragic events occurred when the newborns were merely a day old, as stated by the official.

Allegedly, the woman’s fourth child, born in November 2018 at a hospital, became her initial victim.

The police assert that she strangled the girl the day following her birth and concealed the body within her home’s freezer. Similarly, her fifth child, a boy born in November 2019, met the same fate.

According to the police, the woman’s husband was under the impression that the two children had been aborted and was unaware of the alleged murders.

The case came to light in May when the Board of Audit and Inspection discovered that the births of the babies had never been officially registered, although the hospital maintained a record of the deliveries.

Consequently, Suwon City Hall, the local government, was informed and proceeded to request a police investigation after the mother refused an on-site inspection.

On June 21, law enforcement authorities conducted a search and seizure operation at the woman’s residence, during which she confessed to the killings. The woman is scheduled to appear at a hearing regarding the arrest warrant on Friday.

