For the unversed, Dextrocardia is a rare condition that affects less than one percent of the whole population across the world

A 19-year-old girl from Chicago recently got the shock of her life after being informed by the doctor that her heart lies on the wrong side of her chest. The teenager, named Clarie Mack, decided to get a check-up done in June as she needed to get a tetanus shot and was suffering from a persistent cough for two months.

Her doctor suggested an X-ray after which he found out that Mack is suffering from a lung infection. Reports revealed that her heart is located on the right side of her chest and not on the left side. This condition is known as Dextrocardia.

For the unversed, Dextrocardia is a rare condition that affects less than one percent of the whole population across the world. Dextrocardia is usually not life-threatening and Mack doesn't need any medical help as of now.

"[The doctor] looked really shocked and told me 'OK this is a bit weird but did you know your heart is on the right side of your chest instead of the left?'. I was so confused and started laughing because I honestly didn't believe it," Claire told The Sun.

She was in shock and confusion after the doctor explained the condition. Mack's dad reportedly freaked out by the news while her mother found it humorous as nobody was aware of it until now.