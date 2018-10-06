Chicago police officer guilty of murder in 2014 shooting of black teen

By Suzannah Gonzales

CHICAGO (Reuters) - White Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder on Friday for the 2014 shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald, a case that laid bare tensions between the black community and the police department in the third-largest U.S. city.

Van Dyke, 40, was also convicted of 16 counts of aggravated battery, one count for each of the shots fired. McDonald, 17, was armed with a knife.

The former officer sat emotionless as the verdict was read. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Gaughan immediately revoked bail and Van Dyke was escorted out of the courtroom.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction and up to 30 years for each of the 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago police officer to face a murder charge for an on-duty incident in decades. His conviction could quell any possible unrest of the kind that has occurred in other cities in recent years when white officers have been cleared of charges in the shooting deaths of black men.

"This is historic for Chicago and police misconduct cases around the country. The jury did what they could with the evidence," said Reverend Janette Wilson of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based civil rights organisation.

The killings of mostly unarmed black men at hands of police, some of which were captured on video, helped give rise to the Black Lives Matter movement and became an issue in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Protesters around the court building held signs opposing police violence. About a hundred of them marched around the courthouse, then headed south, staying on sidewalks. "This is what black power looks like," one demonstrator said into a megaphone.

"It's a move in a good direction. I don't think there is any way to say that any verdict would have been full justice for Laquan McDonald and his family," said April Friendly, 40, one of the demonstrators.

The conviction on the lesser charge of second-degree murder suggests the jury credited Van Dyke's claim that he believed there was a threat but found his belief was unreasonable.

The guilty verdict was not a surprise, said Van Dyke's attorney, Daniel Herbert.

"We knew coming into it with a Cook County venue in this case with the Cook County jury there was not a chance in the world we were going to come away with a complete not guilty,” Herbert told reporters.

A dashboard camera video, released more than a year after the Oct. 20, 2014, shooting, showed police gunning down McDonald who fell to the ground.

The video sparked days of protests in Chicago, led to the dismissal of the city's police superintendent and calls for Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel to resign.

During the three-week trial, prosecutors repeatedly showed the dashboard camera video, arguing that it clearly showed McDonald was not moving toward Van Dyke at the time the officer began shooting.

Van Dyke testified in his own defence, saying he feared for his safety and fired because McDonald was advancing on him. Both the officer and his lawyers argued that the video, which was taken from the side, did not reflect the incident from his perspective.

Defence lawyers also portrayed McDonald as a dangerous armed criminal under the influence of a drug.

The 12-person jury, which included one black member, began deliberations on Thursday afternoon. The jury acquitted Van Dyke of the charge of official misconduct.

Details on a sentencing date were not immediately known.

Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President Kevin Graham told reporters after the verdict that the case was used to "kick around" the Chicago Police Department. "Surgeons make far more mistakes than police officers and they certainly are not put in prison for it," he said.

(Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Additional reporting by Robert Chiarito, Karen Pierog and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Writing by Joseph Ax and Daniel Trotta; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

