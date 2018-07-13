Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Chemicals factory blast injures 12 outside Cairo's main airport

World Reuters Jul 13, 2018 07:06:35 IST

Chemicals factory blast injures 12 outside Cairo's main airport

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian firefighters battled flames that erupted after an explosion at a chemicals factory outside Cairo's main airport on Thursday, with a dozen people reported injured in a blast an army spokesman said was caused by high temperatures.

State news agency MENA quoted a security source as saying that 12 people were taken to a hospital after the blast, which occurred in a storage facility belonging to a local petrochemicals company outside the airport in the northern part of the capital.

The minister of civil aviation, Younis al-Masri, said air traffic at the airport was unaffected by the explosion, which could be heard across the area.

"Due to high temperatures, an explosion happened at a petrochemicals storage belonging to the Heliopolis for Chemical Industries," said Colonel Tamer al-Rifai, the military spokesman, in a social media posting.

"Civil defence trucks were deployed to bring the fire under control," he added.

Rifai did not say who owned the factory, but security sources and some internet postings suggested it belonged to the armed forces.

Witnesses said ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene as a cloud of black smoke rose over the area.

State television said firefighters had managed to bring the fire under control.

Egypt is battling an Islamist militant insurgency that has carried out attacks, mainly in the remote Sinai Peninsula, where the army has been conducting a security operation since February.

Violence appeared to have subsided in recent months, with no incidents reported in the country's mainland outside Sinai.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Nadine Awadallah; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Toni Reinhold and Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 13, 2018 07:06 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores