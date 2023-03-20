ChatGPT writes poem on climate change in Shakespearean style; Twitter finds it 'extraordinary'

ChatGPT is becoming immensely popular due to its ability to provide the answer to almost all the questions you might have. Developed by OpenAI, the artificial intelligence software can write an essay for your school assignment, offer you the code to build an app, and so much more. Now, a very interesting experiment with the bot has come to light. A man asked GPT-4, the latest version of ChatGPT, to write a poem on climate change in Shakespearean style. The results were absolutely astounding. The poem starts with these beautifully written lines, “Prithee, attend, thou gentle souls and wise, To hear a tale of warming in our skies, A change that doth the very earth beset, And causeth all in sundry ways to fret.”

I asked #ChatGPT4 to explain #ClimateChange in the voice of #Shakespeare. The result is quite extraordinary:

The poem attracted a wide range of reactions, with many people impressed by ChatGPT’s writing skills. A user wrote, “Holy moly, this is great.”

An individual called this experiment “extraordinary” and asked how long did it take for the bot to write the poem.

To this, the account which ran the experiment replied that it took only a few seconds.

While many were very impressed by the performance of the AI chatbot, some users said that it can’t be compared to Shakespeare’s original works. An individual said that he would never mistake this written poem for Shakespeare. He also criticised the experiment, adding that the language and phrasing of the poem are predictable and terribly clichéd. According to the user, the bot only used rhyming couplets briefly.

People are doing a lot of interesting experiments with the chatbot. Recently, Ethan Mollick, an Associate Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, posted the exam results of GPT-4.

🤯🤯Well this is something else. GPT-4 passes basically every exam. And doesn’t just pass…

The Bar Exam: 90%

LSAT: 88%

GRE Quantitative: 80%, Verbal: 99%

GPT-4 managed to ace exams like Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) Quantitative, but failed in English Language and Literature. The bot scored 90 per cent in the Bar exam, 88 per cent in LSAT, and 80 per cent in GRE Quantitative. It also did really well in Verbal GRE, scoring 99 per cent. The bot also aced every Advanced Placement (AP) test and Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) exam.

