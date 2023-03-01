ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI has taken the world by storm, thanks to its smart and knowledgeable answers to almost every question posed to it by users. The AI chatbot has got everyone talking including people in schools, corporate boardrooms and now also on social media. While people have been sharing their own experiences interacting with ChatGPT which uses deep learning techniques to generate accurate and human-like responses, the Guinness World Records (GWR) has also joined the bandwagon and shared the chatbot’s response on being asked what it knew about the company. While providing almost all the accurate details about GWR, ChatGPT also said that the book is published by the Guinness World Records Ltd., a subsidiary of the

Irish company Diageo.

Taking to their Twitter handle, GWR shared a screenshot of the chatbot’s response and wrote, “asked ChatGPT what they knew about us and they thought we were owned by a company that sold us in 2001 lol.”

asked ChatGPT what they knew about us and they thought we were owned by a company that sold us in 2001 lol pic.twitter.com/OZSVsID4Dc — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 28, 2023

In an additional tweet, the company also mentioned that “the rest is pretty spot on though.”

Speaking about the chatbot’s response to Guinness World Records, it wrote, “Guinness World Records is a reference book published annually that lists world records and G achievements. The book is published by the Guinness World Records Ltd., a subsidiary of the Irish company Diageo. The book was first published in 1955 and has since become a widely recognised authority on world records. The records featured in the book cover a wide range of topics, including human achievements, natural phenomena, and man-made creations.”

It also added that the Guinness World Records has a team of experts who verify every record before including it in the book and further maintains a website where people can browse and submit records and also interact with others. The response was concluded by noting that the company has become a well-known brand globally which focuses and celebrates inspiring, extraordinary human achievement.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.