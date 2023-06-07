‘ChatGPT is S**t’: Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’ creator after using AI bot to write an episode

The Netflix series Black Mirror, known for its exploration of techno-paranoia and the societal impact of artificial intelligence, has taken an interest in AI-generated content. However, the creators were heavily disappointed by what ChatGPT came up with.

Charlie Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror, recently experimented with using ChatGPT, a language model, to write an episode of the show. However, the results were disappointing as the AI simply combined synopses from existing episodes, lacking originality or depth.

Limitations not with the technology, but…

Brooker described the experience, stating that the AI-generated episode appeared plausible at first glance but ultimately fell short upon closer examination. He compared it to the work of a 1970s impressionist comedian, Mike Yarwood, where topical references were inserted without real original thought.

This experiment highlighted that the limitations were not with the technology itself but with how it was used.

As Hollywood faced a writers’ strike, experts suggested that AI could be used to enhance the writing process rather than replace human writers entirely. However, the use of AI in creative industries has sparked controversy, with concerns about job security for writers and the need for safeguards to protect their roles.

Lessons learnt – can’t replace writers

Even with basic prompts, viable results were not achieved. Nonetheless, Brooker found value in tinkering with ChatGPT, learning what to avoid in future Black Mirror episodes.

He aimed to subvert expectations in the upcoming sixth season of the show, challenging his own assumptions about the narrative structure and incorporating a cinematic presentation, expanding the boundaries of the series.

Black Mirror returns

After a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Mirror is returning with a star-studded cast including Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Zazie Beetz, and Annie Murphy.

Hayek will appear in the episode titled “Joan is Awful,” where an ordinary woman discovers that her life has been adapted into a TV drama on a streaming platform, with Hayek portraying her. Paul will participate in a story set in an alternate version of 1969, involving an impossible space mission.

