AI comes to the rescue: ChatGPT helps a student ace exam, despite him not attending any classes

A Reddit poster recalled being cooped up at home and missing nearly every lecture of their semester. It was a 12-week course with 2-3 hours of lectures per week. The sole redeeming grace was that the exam will consist of MCQs (Multiple Choice Questions). Memorisation tricks or prayers was not going to save the day for the student with examinations in three days.

In a typical instance of “modern problems require modern solutions,” the student relied on a variety of technologies, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT, to complete the enormous effort. Here’s how the youngster accomplished it. He entered every transcripted lecture into ChatGPT and instructed it to search for essential content for a test. He also asked it to respond in the style of a listicle.

He utilised a paraphraser to summarise the original transcription because the texts were too long on the first attempt. This may be accomplished with any spinning tool accessible on the internet. There were no more word limitations with the shortened words.

On day 1, the student spent the first day enlisting the purpose of the highlighted elements in each lecture topic. Despite the fact that the original lectures were 24-30 hours long, this procedure only took 4-5 hours.

Day 2 was for more information crunching. The student then requested that ChatGPT describe phrases that were mentioned as essential points in each lesson, but solely utilising the course text and summarised transcript. It just took around 5 hours to confirm the veracity of the material.

The student spent the next day summarising the data supplied by ChatGPT.

The exam result was 94 per cent. The lad further mentions in the disclaimer that this was not a typical hard course rather the content was extensive and exhaustive. Also, ChatGPT could spin its magic owing to the availability of an already heavily analyzed course text. He dived in without knowing if any of this would work. He owes the success to his AI tutor that managed to cram everything in 72 hours.