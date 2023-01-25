Charged with sexual offenses against school girls, Met police officer pleads guilty

London: Another officer of the Metropolitan police in London has confessed to have carried out a child sexual offense.

The accused PC Hussain Chehab, 22, was believed to be working as a Safer Schools officer assigned to a secondary school in Enfield at the time he committed the crime.

He entered a guilty plea to four charges of engaging in sexual conduct with a girl between the ages of 13 and 15 as well as three counts of taking obscene pictures of children and one count of having sex with a child.

He appeared yesterday at Wood Green Crown Court in north London and was granted bail pending sentencing on March 17.

The incident was revealed in July 2021 after the family of the minor girl alerted local police that they suspect the girl is having a relationship with a police officer and that it started when the girl was 15 years of age.

The following month, he was taken into custody and put on restricted duty, which excluded all interactions with kids or schools.

He was detained again in October 2021 and placed on administrative leave after several digital devices were seized and analysed, during which time several pornographic photographs were discovered.

Chat history between Chehab and a 14-year-old girl was also revealed which suggested the two were having sex. She

later gave the police proof that they had a sexual encounter in 2019 when she was 14 years old.

“Our sympathies are first and foremost with the young females that Chehab victimised and took advantage of for his own sexual enjoyment,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines.

“The fact that some of the image offences were taken between May 2021 and PC Chehab’s arrest in August 2021 while he served as a Safer Schools officer assigned to a secondary school in Enfield makes these crimes even more heinous,” she added.

