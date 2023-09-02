Centre forms panel to probe feasibility of 'One Nation, One Election'

In anticipation of the nation’s next general elections, the Centre on Friday established a committee under the direction of former President Ram Nath Kovind to investigate the viability of “One Nation, One Election”, which calls for holding both the national election and state assembly elections concurrently.

“Right now, a committee has been constituted. A report from the committee will come out which will be discussed. The Parliament is mature, and discussions will take place, there is no need to get nervous. India is called the mother of democracy, there is always an evolution. I will discuss the agenda of the Special session of Parliament,” Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told the media.

The BJP applauded the action and stated that it was necessary for the times, adding that the funds utilised for the elections might be put towards welfare programmes.

“It is a praiseworthy effort. On behalf of the people of UP, I express gratitude towards the PM for this. ‘One nation, one election’ is the necessity of the day. During the process of elections, development works or new policies get hindered. It is required that we conduct Lok Sabha, Assembly and all other elections together. I welcome this step,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

In this regard, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, “I welcome ‘One Nation, One Election’. It will save the money spent on elections and that money can be used for welfare schemes. People have decided to elect PM Modi again in 2024.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP President CR Patil mentioned the merits of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

“PM Modi has stated the merits of ‘One Nation, One Election’.Due to many elections, there is a lot of expenditure repeatedly. Due to the imposition of a model code of conduct during elections, development works suffer. I hope the report of the committee formed under former president Ram Nath Kovind will be accepted by all. The opposition feels it should protest against it. They can give their suggestions, not only just protest,” he said.

Up to 1967, there were concurrent elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assemblies. However, several legislative bodies were prematurely disbanded in 1968 and 1969, and the Lok Sabha was dissolved in 1970. This compelled the government and the states to modify their election schedules.

(With agency inputs)