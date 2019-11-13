Catalan protesters block major highway that connects with France

BARCELONA (Reuters) - A major highway that connects Spain with France was blocked on Tuesday in both directions by protesters in the Spanish region of Catalonia, officials said.

Secretive Catalan protest Democratic Tsunami claimed responsibility for the disruption, hours after French and Catalan police had a cleared a more than 24-hour-blockage by the same group on the same AP-7 highway at a border point between Spain and France.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Alex Richardson)

