'Cat vs flying cat': Twitter in splits over kitty's 'intense face-off' with owl

The clip got a variety of reactions, with one viewer joking that the owl would win the staring competition.

FP Trending March 20, 2023 17:42:26 IST
Photo for representation

Animal videos are a boon of social media and never fail to entertain us. These adorable clips often leave us with a smile on our face. One such video has been shared on Twitter recently where a house cat and a wild owl can be seen intensely staring at each other. It appears from the video that the two creatures don’t like each other at all and might have attacked each other if not for the glass separating them. The intense face-off happened from across a window pane at a home in Fargo, North Dakota. The footage was shot by James Schiltz, who was astonished to see an owl so close to his living room, and his pet’s reaction to the bird.

The video was shared with the caption, “This house cat and a wild owl got in quite the intense face-off from across a window pane at a home in Fargo, ND. James Schiltz, who shot the footage, told Storyful he was ‘astonished’ to find the owl so close to his living room.”

Have a look at this video here:

The video clip got a wide range of reactions, with one viewer sarcastically commenting, “Cat vs Flying cat.”

Another user joked, “I think the owl will win this staring contest.”

An account wrote that each of them appears to be deciding if the other is worth trying to catch and eat.

This is not the only time that a cat came face to face with a wild creature. Recently, a video was tweeted in which cats can be seen trying to scare off wild animals.

Have a look at this video here:

The video showed a series of clips where cats were seen trying to go up against wild creatures. In one clip, a caged tiger curiously tries to come near a cat, but the animal tries to jump on the predator. Surprisingly, the tiger gets scared by this and jumps back in shock. In another clip, one feline literally slaps a seal, making it go back inside a pool. Another moment in the clip showed a cat continuously slapping a crocodile. The giant reptile eventually dives back into the water.

 

 

 

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 17:42:26 IST

