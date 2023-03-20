Animal videos are a boon of social media and never fail to entertain us. These adorable clips often leave us with a smile on our face. One such video has been shared on Twitter recently where a house cat and a wild owl can be seen intensely staring at each other. It appears from the video that the two creatures don’t like each other at all and might have attacked each other if not for the glass separating them. The intense face-off happened from across a window pane at a home in Fargo, North Dakota. The footage was shot by James Schiltz, who was astonished to see an owl so close to his living room, and his pet’s reaction to the bird.

The video was shared with the caption, "This house cat and a wild owl got in quite the intense face-off from across a window pane at a home in Fargo, ND. James Schiltz, who shot the footage, told Storyful he was 'astonished' to find the owl so close to his living room."

This house cat and a wild owl got in quite the intense face-off from across a window pane at a home in Fargo, ND. James Schiltz, who shot the footage, told Storyful he was ‘astonished’ to find the owl so close to his living room. pic.twitter.com/GldxLNpRUZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 19, 2023

The video clip got a wide range of reactions, with one viewer sarcastically commenting, “Cat vs Flying cat.”

Cat vs Flying cat. — Marshie (@MarshiePup) March 19, 2023

Another user joked, “I think the owl will win this staring contest.”

I think the owl will win this staring contest. — WaveBrave🦋 (@1bravewave) March 19, 2023

An account wrote that each of them appears to be deciding if the other is worth trying to catch and eat.

Each appears to be deciding if the other is worth trying to catch and eat. — John C. George (@JohnCGeorge2) March 19, 2023

This is not the only time that a cat came face to face with a wild creature. Recently, a video was tweeted in which cats can be seen trying to scare off wild animals.

고양이는 지상 최강의 동물이다 pic.twitter.com/i65mqaXEC1 — 동물짤 모으는 나랑이 (@miyari_s) September 29, 2021

The video showed a series of clips where cats were seen trying to go up against wild creatures. In one clip, a caged tiger curiously tries to come near a cat, but the animal tries to jump on the predator. Surprisingly, the tiger gets scared by this and jumps back in shock. In another clip, one feline literally slaps a seal, making it go back inside a pool. Another moment in the clip showed a cat continuously slapping a crocodile. The giant reptile eventually dives back into the water.

