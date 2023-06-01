Cat plunges from 6th floor to crash into car's window; miraculously survives

A cat weighing 8.5 kgs, plunged from a six-story building, but miraculously survived after crashing into a car’s rear window parked below. In Thailand’s Bangkok, where the incident notably took place after the cat, Shifu’s owner had forgotten to lock the flat’s balcony door, Metro reported. On 27 May, the car owner, Apiwat Toyothaka, shared a picture of the feline who fell alongside a broken rear window on Facebook. In addition, a CCTV footage of the viral video is also doing rounds on the Internet. Apiwat wrote, ”At 7 am, Niti called to inform me that a cat had fallen into the car. I was confused. Why did it fall into the car? They told me that the cat weighed 8.5 kg.” He used the hashtags ‘Stop eating Tuna Ming, I’m a fat tiger,’ and ‘Still going around about cats.’

The unfortunate incident

The incident occurred when the cat strolled on its owner’s balcony wall. In a split second, it fell from the sixth-floor balcony and crashed into the car. The car owner arrived at the scene to find the rear windshield of his car completely shattered. In addition, he found the cat’s owner cradling it in her arms. After taking the cat to the veterinarian, it was found to have a few bruises, two broken claws, and a swollen nose, but no life-threatening injuries.

Despite the damage to his car, Toyothak – the owner of red MG – said he was not angry because the accident wasn’t at all intentional. He then updated the status of Shifu to his followers and friends who were worried about the cat’s well-being.

In another Facebook Post, he posted a series of X-rays of the cat. He wrote, “Update Nong Sifu’s symptoms or Master Sifu In Kung Fu Panda itself. My sister is normal, everything can eat, she can excrete normally. There was no swelling or bruising anywhere, only 2 fingers of the nail had come off and there was only haemorrhage.”

No-pets policy

With a strict no-pets policy in place, the cat owner was fined 1,000 THB (around Rs 2,382) because of the incident. In an interview to the local media, Monruthai Klinsuk, the car’s co-owner said, ”The cat has now been relocated to the owner’s residence. So please don’t say anything negative about her. It’s hard to care for cats and everything happened by accident. The cat owner has learned her lesson and is trying to help her pet lose weight.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.