Cash-strapped UK city councils rake in moolah through daily fines

London: Drivers in the United Kingdom are being handed almost 20,000 parking penalties every day as city councils are in a rush to replenish depleted coffers in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The average number of daily parking tickets issued by local authorities has climbed by nearly 12% from 17,500 in 2021 to 19,631 in the first six months of last year, according to an analysis by Churchill Motor Insurance.

Penalties for errant drivers or incorrect parking have gone up by more than a third compared with the 14,426 issued each day in 2020, when successive lockdowns meant fewer cars on the road.

Parking fines can cost up to £70 outside London and up to £130 inside the capital city. Consumer rights campaigners have cautioned motorists that they were “easy targets” for councils short on cash.

In Britain, parking fines brought in an average revenue of £777,287 each day for councils in the first half of 2022 – £35,113 more than the average in 2021. The data was collected by Freedom of Information requests sent to local authorities in October, to which 230 councils responded.

“Councils are looking to boost revenues after their coffers took a hit during the pandemic and motorists are easy targets,” said Scott Dixon, of consumer service, The Complaints Resolver.

“It’s a money making racket. Motorists are seen as soft targets and councils are playing a percentage game knowing that most drivers don’t feel confident enough to appeal tickets. It’s grossly unfair and if drivers feel a ticket is unfair then they must push back and appeal,” he stressed.

London’s city councils proved the most likely to issue parking tickets, with some handing out around 10 times the national average. Islington topped the list by sending over a thousand penalty notices every day, which raised an average amount of £44,799. Lambeth issued slightly fewer fines but brought in higher daily revenues of £48,424.

Waltham Forest sent out 874 fines that totalled £41,125, ranking it at third place on the list of city councils doling out exorbitant fines.

The Birmingham City Council – which represents over a million people – issued 373 tickets, which was the highest number outside the capital.

Across the country, revenues from parking fines were up 31%c in the space of two years from £594,418 to £777,287.

Brian Gregory, of the Alliance of British Drivers, argued that it was unfair that councils had decided to clamp down on drivers during a cost of living crisis plaguing the United Kingdom. “The simple fact is that local authorities are up against it because costs are obviously going up and their income is being squeezed by the central government. They’re just thrashing about to find any way that they can to increase revenues,” Gregory said.

“Birmingham is the largest local authority in the country so inevitably comes at or near the top of tables based solely on raw numbers. We encourage people to use public transport, or walk and cycle where possible for shorter journeys,” a Birmingham City Council spokesperson said.

British drivers who receive a parking fine typically have 28 days to pay or appeal to an independent tribunal, with the cost reduced if the penalty is paid within a fortnight.

