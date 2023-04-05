Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco
San Francisco: The Cash App creator and current chief product officer of MobileCoin, Bob Lee, was fatally stabbed in San Francisco early on Tuesday, according to the cryptocurrency exchange and authorities.
According to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department, officers responded to a complaint of a stabbing on Main Street at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday and discovered a 43-year-old male with apparent stab wounds. The victim passed away at a hospital.
The victim was not identified by police, but MobileCoin confirmed Lee’s death in response to an email from The Associated Press on Wednesday.
“Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators,” MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said in a statement.
Lee was “made for the new world,” Goldbard wrote.
“From large contributions to Android at Google to being the first CTO of Square, in that time creating CashApp, and working with us here at Mobilecoin, Bob surely had an impact that will last far beyond his short time on earth,” he said.
Lee came to MobileCoin as an early-stage investor and advisor, then became chief product officer and helped launch the Moby app, Goldbard said.
In addition to his role as MobileCoin’s chief product officer, Lee previously served as Square’s first chief technology officer, where he assisted in the development of Cash App, according to Goldbard.
The police statement did not provide any details on the circumstances of the stabbing. Calls and emails to the department’s media relations office were not immediately returned early Wednesday.
